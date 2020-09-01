New resource at MetroHealth helps diagnose skin cancer by photo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While some people are hesitant in visiting a clinic during the pandemic, MetroHealth is making it easier for patients to diagnose their issue with the snap of a camera.
This program is called, Snapshot, and it’s a form of telehealth that requires no referral from your primary doctor.
Jackie Boewe found out she had a melanoma at the end of 2019. “I was pretty shocked and I was scared.” says Boewe. Her husband, who himself had lymphoma for nearly a decade, noticed a particular spot on Jackie’s body.
“Through the winter...it started growing and changing a little bit. And he kept pressing me saying, ‘Hey, that looks weird.’”
So, she made a call to her clinic. It turns out, waiting on hold, may have been the best thing to happen. “Every time I was on hold, I would hear the message and I’m like, ‘Mmmh, I better go and get this checked out.’” says Boewe.
That message was explaining a new resource at MetroHealth called, Snapshot Skin Cancer Screening.
Dr. David Crowe says the free resource allows patients to be screened by having a nurse take a photo of the spot of concern.
“From those pictures, they’re going to looked at by a board certified dermatologist, likey by me, and usually within a day or two, I can tell them if this is something they can disregard or something that they need to come in to see one of our dermatologist.” says Dr. Crowe.
For Jackie Boewe, she was fortunate. Her melanoma was caught early. And she wants others who are experiencing something similar to see a medical professional as soon as possible.
“Just be aware of what’s going on yourself.”
