North Royalton High School marching band members in quarantine after student tested for COVID-19

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the North Royalton High School marching band are in quarantine, while one of the students awaits the results from a coronavirus test.
North Royalton City Schools Superintendent Greg Gurka released the following statement to parents on Tuesday:
We are still awaiting test results on the North Royalton High School band member who was showing symptoms related to COVID-19. However, as we have continued to do specific contact tracing, we have been able to narrow down the students that need to quarantine. This afternoon, our District health coordinator has contacted the students who still need to quarantine. The other members of the band not contacted can resume all their activities.
We appreciate our families being patient with us as we went through the contact tracing process. The health and safety of our students, staff and community remain our top priority.
The band last performed on Friday night at Serpentini Stadium, when the North Royalton football team faced off against Wadsworth High School.
A small number of socially distanced parents and family attended the game.
