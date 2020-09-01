Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s today and humid; risk of afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is going to be a warm and humid day. I’m forecasting 80s this afternoon. The sky will generally be mostly cloudy, but enough sun getting through, to allow for the warmer weather. There is a front just to our west. This will trigger a few thunderstorms this afternoon from west to east. Coverage doesn’t look great. A little better risk just west of Cleveland. Any storms that do develop could have locally heavy rain to them since they won’t be moving very fast. The risk of storms goes up this evening as the front crosses. Heavy rain will be a threat. A warm and humid night ahead as we only fall to around 70 degrees by early tomorrow morning.