Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered storms move through overnight, quiet in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first day of September will feel more like August, which is actually pretty common around these parts.
We all know that Mother Nature and the calendar are not always in sync.
Temperatures will soar into the 80s today.
High levels of humidity will make it feel every bit like Summer.
While a few passing showers and storms cannot be ruled out today, anything that we see will be very isolated.
Rain chances are more impressive after midnight, as hit or miss showers and storms will begin to develop.
Keep the umbrella close during the day tomorrow, as occasional, scattered storms will be moving through.
A few hit or miss storms are also possible on Thursday, primarily during the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain above average, and the humidity will be hanging around, through Thursday.
By Friday, highs will return to the 70s with very pleasant levels of humidity.
