Ohio Task Force 1 begins return trip home following Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Task Force 1 team, which consists of over 80 members, is set to return home this week after completing a “monumental number of tasks.”
According to the latest update, the team started packing up their temporary structures on Monday night and are expected to arrive back to the Dayton-area headquarters on Thursday afternoon.
The Ohio relief team has assessed nearly 22,000 during their time in Louisiana. Dozens of dogs have been rescued from toppled structures, while other people have been evacuated from area nursing facilities and homes.
“As Ohioans, we continue to be proud of this team’s tremendous work,” Ohio Task Force 1 official Phil Sinewe said. “They represent the state of Ohio is a very positive light, and more importantly, they deliver top-quality care and service to other states in need.”
Ohio Task Force 1 left for Louisiana on August 27, with one team member specifically missing an important milestone: A 16th birthday.
Sinewe said at least one team member required treatment to heat-related illnesses, but has since recovered.
