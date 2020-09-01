Rookies making an impact on both sides of the ball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two rookies, both middle-round picks, both making an impact. Jacob Phillips and Harrison Bryant were the talk of training camp.
For Phillips, that’s crucial, because while Mack Wilson won’t need surgery on the left knee, he’s still out at least another month. Meaning Phillips, the third-round pick, will see his share of action.
“He runs around, he wants to ‘see ball, get ball’, and I think he’s built athletically to go do that,” Kevin Stefanski said. “And like every other rookie at every other position on every other team, he’s not perfect.”
“Yeah, I definitely feel like I’m ready,” Phillips said. “I got a whole lot of confidence from training camp. The players that we have on offense, being able to compete against them every day, make plays against them, has definitely given me a whole lot of confidence that I can do it.”
One of those players? Bryant, the fourth-round pick. If you pay attention to awards shows, you know he was the top TE in the nation a year ago. Not that he’d remind you.
“He hasn’t talked much, which is good for a rookie,” Joel Bitonio joked. “But he comes in and he handles his business. From my perspective, every ball that comes his way, he’s making a play on it.”
“That’s one of my foundation things,” Bryant said. “Just go in, head down and go to work. I felt so far that I’ve done that, just come in, work, keep to myself, just go out and do whatever I can to help the team win.”
