Skaters at the iconic Mig’s Play-Mor skating rink in Euclid are rolling with a purpose

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Iconic Mig’s Play-Mor skating rink in Euclid has been around since the ’60s.
Owner Miguel Sanders says he cares about each and every skater that has rolled through his doors over the last six decades.
But now more than ever, he wants to motivate and inspire them to make sure their voices are heard.
“We try to encourage any and every skater to ensure that you’re registered to vote and you’re ready to vote come election time,” he said.
Mike Pope is an instructor at Mig’s.
Not only does he teach skaters new moves, but also how they can be a voice for social change which he says is the best part about the job.
The roller skating rink had to shut down at the start of the pandemic..
But now that it is reopen, the workers are hoping to use their time to make a positive change in the community.
“They can feel safe have a good time and at the same time have a social consciousness about what’s going on,” said Sanders.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.