Sky Zone in Boston Heights closes temporarily due to lack of business

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Sky Zone in Boston Heights announced Monday it’s closing for a while due to a pandemic-induced drop in business.
“During these trying times we are not able to maintain a positive cash flow,” the trampoline park said on Facebook. “We hope to reopen at a future date when the business environment improves.”
The family-owned Sky Zone location reopened July 6 after being closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused many Northeast Ohio businesses to close, some for good.
