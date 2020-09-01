Sky Zone in Boston Heights closes temporarily due to lack of business

Sky Zone in Boston Heights closes temporarily due to lack of business (Source: Sky Zone)
By Steph Krane | September 1, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 6:58 AM

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Sky Zone in Boston Heights announced Monday it’s closing for a while due to a pandemic-induced drop in business.

“During these trying times we are not able to maintain a positive cash flow,” the trampoline park said on Facebook. “We hope to reopen at a future date when the business environment improves.”

The family-owned Sky Zone location reopened July 6 after being closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many Northeast Ohio businesses to close, some for good.

