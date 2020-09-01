Summit County Sheriff searching for suspected Acme Fresh Market robber

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify the man accused of robbing the Acme Fresh Market store in Green.
The Sheriff said the suspect went to the store around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and tried to leave the store with concealed stolen merchandise.
The suspect then ran away when an Acme Fresh Market Loss Prevention Officer tried to stop him, the Sheriff said.
According to the Sheriff, the suspect drove away from the scene in a late model yellow Chevrolet Cavalier.
Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos or has any information on where he may be is urged to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 643-2181.
