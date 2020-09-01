TSA agent’s co-worker at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport credited with saving his life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A TSA agent who battled COVID-19 said a co-worker saved his life.
According to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Greg was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.
After being in the hospital for a week, Greg left the hospital and went home to give himself a breathing treatment for asthma.
Greg said the breathing treatments made his condition worse.
And when Greg didn’t call his mom or answer her calls, he said she reached out to his fellow airport employee, Melissa, who is the manager of Landside Operations.
Melissa immediately contacted police and fire and Greg said he was saved from what paramedics called “certain death.”
Greg said he spent two weeks on a ventilator before finally being released from the hospital.
Greg is now back at work and said he is so grateful for Melissa.
