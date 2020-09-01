24-year-old man kills girlfriend before killing himself, Ashtabula County deputies say

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A young couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson.
Johnson said they believe a 24-year-old man shot and killed his 20-year-old girlfriend, before shooting himself.
Their bodies were found in a home in the 5000 block of Hemlock Lane in Harpersfield Township Monday evening.
According to Johnson, the female victim’s mom became concerned when she was not responding to phone calls and text messages and drove here from Pennsylvania.
Johnson said when the female victim’s parents got to the home, they contacted the male victim’s dad to let them inside.
Family members said the couple had been dating for about six months and their relationship was considered “happy” and “healthy.”
The man and woman’s names are not being released.
