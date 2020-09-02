Former Akron Zip making his move for Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Austin Seibert had only one true competition in camp. And that was with the punter.
A mullet competition.
“Me and Jamie (Gillan) were just chatting on Facetime back in April or May, and it just kind of came about,” Seibert said. “We’re both growing one right now. See who can grow the better one.”
Well, since we’re talking appearances, JoJo Natson also gives the Browns a unique look. The one-time Akron Zip, who came over from the Rams to return punts, is 5′6, 150. And he can fly.
“Growing up, I ran a lot of track,” Natson says. “Like I said, a lot of guys from Florida are fast as well. You got ‘fast on fast’. You have no choice but to get your speed up.”
“I think what he gives us that most teams don’t have is that exceptional quickness right off the bat, to make that first guy miss on punt returns,” special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. “He can do things that most guys that are bigger than him and maybe even a little faster than him don’t have the ability to do, because he’s got that low center of gravity and great quickness.”
Which is why the Browns don’t just see Natson as a return man.
“I see him as a football player,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think he certainly has the return ability, but there’s no shortage of things that we can do with JoJo, and we’re looking forward to using him.”
Still, 150 pounds? In the NFL?
“You can’t hit what you can’t catch,” Natson says.
