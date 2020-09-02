Chris Wallace to moderate Trump-Biden Presidential Debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday, is the moderator for the presidential debate in Cleveland, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced today.
Recently, Wallace and President Trump had a heated exchange in an interview. You can watch the interview below.
The first debate will be divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by the moderator and announced at least one week before the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The moderator will open each segment with a question, after which each candidate will have 2 minutes to respond.
Candidates will then have an opportunity to respond to each other.
The moderator will use the balance of the time in the segment for a deeper discussion of the topic.
The first presidential debate is slated for Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University.
A week later, in Salt Lake City, USA Today’s D.C. bureau chief Susan Page will moderate the first and only vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. And then on Oct. 15, in Miami, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal host Steve Scully will moderate the second debate between Trump and Joe Biden. The third and final presidential debate, on Oct. 22 in Nashville, will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.
The Vice President debate will be divided into nine segments of approximately 10 minutes each. The moderator will ask an opening question, after which each candidate will have two minutes to respond. The moderator will use the balance of the time in the segment for a deeper discussion of the topic.
