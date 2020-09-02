2 Florida men behind bars for scamming Northeast Ohio residents by pretending to be grandson in legal trouble needing cash

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 25-year-old Tampa, Fla. men are behind bars for scamming Northeast Ohio grandparents out of thousands of dollars by pretending to be a lawyer and their grandson in legal trouble and in need of cash.
Capt. Jerry Vogel said an 83-year-old Santa Clara resident came to WPD to report she was scammed out of a large amount of money around 11 a.m. on Aug. 26.
The woman claimed she got a call the day before from a man pretending to be her grandson.
The “grandson” said he had been ad fault for a bad traffic accident and needed legal help, according to Capt. Vogel.
Capt. Vogel said a second man got on the phone claiming to be the grandson’s public defender saying the grandson needed thousands of dollars to pay the court to get out of trouble.
The duo talked the concerned grandmother into going to the bank for cash, but when she said she would not drove to Cleveland to meet outside a bail bonds office, the pretend lawyer said luck would have it that they had a courier in her area to pick up the money, Capt. Vogel said.
The perpetrators warned the grandmother not to tell anyone about the “bond payment” because there was a gag order on the case that could get her into trouble, according to the report.
The grandmother told police a male driving a 10-foot U-Haul truck came to her home, very politely collected the thousands of dollars in cash, and drove away.
Capt. Vogel said investigators are following up with video from the area and comparing notes with other Northeast Ohio police departments that reported “very similar” crimes.
Westlake Police reportedly sent out information to local departments on the U-Haul that had a camel painted on the side, according to collected surveillance video.
Three days later, Westlake Detectives followed up on a tip that a U-Haul matching the description was parked in a downtown Cleveland lot.
After confirming that it was the same U-Haul used in the Westlake fraud, police contacted the two men who came up to the U-Haul and another involved car, Capt. Vogel said.
According to Capt. Vogel, Westlake officers working with Cleveland Police found the duo had a handgun that was stolen out of Cleveland as well as airline tickets and other receipts showing the suspects moved around Ohio and the United States.
Probable cause developed connected the two 25-year-old Tampa, Fl. residents to the Westlake fraud, Capt. Vogel said.
Capt. Vogel said the two are also suspected of being involved in the same type of theft from the elderly in no less than 10 Northeast Ohio communities on top of Des Moines, Iowa, and Racene, Wis.
Investigators estimate the duo collected over $150,000 from unsuspecting victims, according to Capt. Vogel.
John Tyler Pla and Johnny Lee Palmer were arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court and eventually transported to Cuyahoga County Jail to await their felony theft cases.
