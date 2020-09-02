Grandparent expresses relief after enrolling his grandson at YMCA’s full day programming

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Bill Collins is relieved his 8-year-old grandson can be under watchful eyes, especially since he lives in Lorain County, which is part of the red zone for COVID-19 cases.
That’s why he’s enrolled his grandson into a program at the YMCA in Avon, so he can peacefully go to work.
“We needed it due to our work schedule and my grandson likes being there because he likes being around other kids and the staff,” he said.
Ana Thomas, from the YMCA, told me they are offering full day programming Monday through Friday that will not only help kids finish school work but also participate in enrichment activities.
The goal, Thomas said, is to provide a safe and structured environment.
“We knew that in that moment parents were going to need somewhere safe and supportive for their kid to go when they needed to go to work,” she said.
The school district in Avon started the year with a combination of remote and online learning.
Twenty-three percent of students are doing only virtual learning while the rest have returned to the classroom part time.
There’s a limited amount of students allowed in each classroom, and if they need help with homework online there’s staff here to help.
“Some school districts are sending teachers to our spaces to support learning. In other cases the teachers are on the screen and our staff is making sure that our students are logged in that their audio is working that our WiFi is working,” she said.
Thomas said safety is their number one priority, especially when it comes to kids doing schoolwork.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.