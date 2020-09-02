Greater Cleveland RTA reduces price of all-day passes, stops planned fare increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Those who ride the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority won’t see an increase in fares as was originally planned.
RTA’s Board of Trustees agreed Tuesday to reduce the price of all-day fare passes and rescind fare increases scheduled to take effect in 2021 and 2022.
The fare increases were originally scheduled to take place in 2018 and 2019 but had been postponed.
All-day fare is now down to $5 from $5.50.
Regular fare rates will not change for at least the next two years.
