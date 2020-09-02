Burning of Black Lives Matter sign in Chagrin Falls touches off concerns over race relations

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several parents are concerned after a social media post showed someone burning a Black Lives Matter sign in their community.
School officials sent out this letter to parents Tuesday addressing the incident:
Dear Kenston High School Parents and Staff,
Today, a social media post was brought to the attention of the high school administration regarding an incident of cultural insensitivity that occurred off-campus by a non-Kenston student. Several of our students were in attendance during this incident.
For the past several years, the District has worked to advance positive interaction and communication across racial, cultural, socioeconomic and gender-based boundaries as part of the PEAK (Peaceful Environment at Kenston) program. As a District, we recognize the impact of this event and the importance of a school culture where everyone feels welcome, safe and respected.
Kenston is committed to an atmosphere that respects and values every individual within our school community.
We will not tolerate disrespectful, hateful language or actions in our schools.
Nancy R. Santilli, Superintendent
