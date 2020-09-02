Lorain Police searching for 17-year-old girl missing since Monday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Jalisa Martinez after she ran away from home on Monday, according to Lorain County CSI.
Police said she is a habitual runaway and warned anyone who is caught hiding her will be charged accordingly.
There was no clothing description provided.
Anyone with information on where she may be is urged to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.