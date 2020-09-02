Man with COPD says Disney store manager at Great Northern Mall blocked him from entering because he wasn’t wearing a mask

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A local grandfather denied service into a store because he wasn’t wearing a mask, but that’s not the most controversial part.
What started as a typical trip to the mall with his family on Wednesday, was anything but for John Howard.
“I was in shock, embarrassed more than anything.” says Howard. “I’ve got 25% of my lungs left. And for someone to tell you that you can’t do something, like walking into a toy store with a little kid. Take everything you want from me, but can I have a little bit of my dignity.”
It all took place inside Great Northern Mall on Wednesday. The family decided to make a stop inside the Disney store.
Everyone but John had on a mask. Howard said, “We get to the entrance and there’s two ladies standing there...across from each other and said, ‘You’ve got to wear a mask to enter the store. And I said, ‘Ma’am, I have a health condition. I’m exempt from wearing a mask.’ She said, ’No, you have to wear a mask.’”
There are signs at the front entrance that show anyone age 2 and over must wear a mask inside the store.
“The manager came to the front of the store... and said, ‘Sir, I’m sorry, but I can’t allow you to shop in this store.’ At that time I was so humiliated, people standing there trying to get in...I just wanted to get out of there.”
Back in July when Gov. Mike DeWine announced the mask mandate, it listed people with medical conditions and disabilities are exempt from wearing them indoors.
Howard said this is the first time since the pandemic that he’s been denied into any store. And he hopes other businesses will learn from this incident.
Howard says, “Don’t discriminate against me because I have this illness. It’s humiliating enough living with this.”
