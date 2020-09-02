Masks, distant desks and lots of hand sanitizer: a look inside a school during the COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville City Local Schools Superintendent Josh Englehart and his team let us tour Chestnut Elementary School to see how COVD-19 has impacted one of their schools.
“Our experience here is that the in-person part has been going really well… we’ve been able to maintain social distancing virtually everywhere throughout the entire day,” said Englehart.
Classrooms are looking a lot different than last year.
Desks are spaced out in classrooms, students are wearing masks, and instead of pencil sharpeners on the walls, there are hand sanitizer stations.
There’s even a full body temperature scanner in the hallway.
Superintendent Englehart says now they are tasked with making sure supplies last.
“We still have to think about supply chain issues and we have to figure out of how we can maintain this stuff throughout year,” he added.
While in-person learning has been working like a charm for Painesville City Local Schools, online learning has been a bit of a challenge.
“We’re going to be putting all of our online teachers together and really problem solving and debriefing of these first couple weeks.. seeing what changes we need to make.”
Englehart is asking parents and students to be patient while the district works out the kinks of online learning.
