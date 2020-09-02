1 new death and 19 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Wednesday there is one new death in the city, which brings the total cumulative deaths to 147 citywide.
Health officials said the new fatality reported was a woman in her 80s.
There are 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,040 confirmed cases citywide. Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Wednesday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
