11 new deaths, an additional 1,157 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 4,176 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 125,767 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a press briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 6,610 cases and 286 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,574 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 2,989 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.