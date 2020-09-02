Northeast Ohio Weather: Thunderstorms and humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front is tracking through this afternoon. It is humid and breezy out there. Thunderstorms in the area. The best risk along the lakeshore will be this morning. The highest risk farther south towards the US-30 corridor and into central Ohio. Be prepared for heavy rain with some of these storm clusters. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the lower to middle 80s with cooler numbers along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. A shifting wind south to west at 10-20 mph as the front passes. I have us dry tonight with some high clouds around. Still fairly humid this evening then the humidity level will drop heading into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the 60s tonight.