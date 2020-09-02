Ohio lawmakers consider new legislation after 19 News investigation into your privacy rights during drug screenings at work

“The state of Ohio needs to have legislation that will allow employers to test employees for drugs, with the employees dignity in tact. Getting undress in front of a stranger can cause unnecessary trauma to an employee. One idea I have that needs to be vetted would include, the employee removing all clothes and only wearing a medical gown while taking the drug test (urinating). This process will allow private urination and reduce the possibility of fake or another non-employee urine to be used. If Ohio wants our job force to increase than all employees must be able to work with dignity and not in fear of losing their job.”