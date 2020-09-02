Stealing signs has consequences when caught (Unlike the Houston Astros), warns Strongsville Police

Police have taken several reports of political signs disappearing.

HOUSTON ASTROS (Source: MLB)
By Dan DeRoos | September 2, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 2:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Strongsville Police Department took to social media to warn residents that stealing political yard signs is illegal.

Using a quick jab at the Houston Astros, who were caught stealing pitching signs on their way to a World Series win, the Strongsville police warn in the post, this time there would be consequences.

The post asks people to respect their neighbors and if they can’t, there is a possibility of jail time for stealing.

