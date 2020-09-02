Stow City Council proposes bridge to be renamed to honor late Representative John Lewis

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow City Council is proposing the bridge that goes over State Route 8 at Steels Corners to be renamed to the John Lewis Bridge, Stow City Council announced Wednesday.
The Stow City Council, with the support of Mayor John Pribonic, is hoping to honor the late Representative John Lewis with a special tribute.
Inspiration for the renaming to the John Lewis Bridge came from many sources, including the personal letters, emails, and public comments that have been submitted over the past four months, City Council said.
In June, City Council passed a resolution to Promote Racial Equality in Stow, co-sponsored by Councilwomen Sindi Harrison and Christina Shaw. The naming of the bridge continues the City of Stow’s commitment to fulfill the goals of that unanimously passed resolution.
The Ohio Department of Transportation owns the bridge; therefore, the City of Stow does not have naming rights. City Council will need to introduce legislation to get approval to rename the bridge.
In the first step of the process, City Council will present legislation at the Stow City Council meeting on Sept. 10. If approved there, they will need to present the legislation to the Ohio General Assembly in order to have ODOT rename the bridge.
“This would serve as a teachable moment, now and well into the future,” said Councilman Steve Hailer in a released statement who proposed the idea. “It would allow us, here in Ohio, to honor Representative Lewis’s historic march across the bridge in Selma, Ala., and start a conversation about who he was and what he did for this country. I am hopeful that we will get the approval to honor the late congressman and pioneer of civil and equal rights.”
If the Ohio General Assembly passes the renaming legislation, the City of Stow will plan a naming ceremony for March 7, 2021, to commemorate the historic day in Selma, Ala., when John Lewis and other civil rights activists marched across the bridge. As part of the ceremony, a march will begin at the Stow Court House and continue across the bridge, City Council said.
Residents are encouraged to email their brief communication of support, including their address, to the Clerk of Stow City Council Lorree Villers at lvillers@stow.oh.us.
“John Lewis was a tremendous man, an incredible patriot and a staunch supporter of equal rights, and it would be a great honor for the City of Stow to rename the bridge after him,” said City of Stow Mayor John Pribonic in a released statement.
