Streetsboro schools grieving after 2nd grade teacher dies from childbirth complications

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent Mike Daulbaugh says a member of the district’s teaching staff died unexpectedly.
Second grade teacher Amanda Ackerman died on August 29 due to complications from childbirth, experiencing a rare and undetectable complication known as an amniotic embolism, according to Daulbaugh.
“Our hearts are heavy and broken. Please keep the SES staff in your thoughts with the sudden loss of our colleague and friend, Mrs. Amanda Ackerman,” the elementary school shared on Facebook.
The 33-year-old leaves behind her husband and newborn son, Archer.
Counseling was made available for students and faculty members at Streetsboro Elementary School in light of Ackerman’s death.
