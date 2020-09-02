Toddler found unattended in hot car rescued by South Euclid police; 58-year-old father charged (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old East Cleveland man is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving his toddler daughter unattended in a hot car for nearly 20 minutes.
According to South Euclid police, an officer patrolling the area was notified by a shopper that an infant child was left unattended in the backseat of a car parked at Walmart on Warrensville Center Road on Monday night.
Police were able to get the toddler out of the car and noted that she was warm to the touch and sweating.
At 7:23 p.m., a man exited the Walmart and told police that he was the father of the girl. He said he was inside the store for only 10 minutes and that she was sleeping, so he didn’t want to wake her up.
A time-stamped photo of the Walmart parking lot showed the man actually left his vehicle at 7:04 p.m., meaning he left his daughter unattended for 19 minutes, according to South Euclid police.
Investigators say the windows were up and the car was parked directly in the sun with 75 degree temperatures and high humidity.
The father has been charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.