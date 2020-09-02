West Nile Virus confirmed in mosquitos in Kent by the city health department

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The West Nile Virus has been confirmed by the Ohio Department of Health laboratory in mosquitos, the Kent City Health Department said Tuesday morning.
ODH said they have confirmed a mosquito pool collected recently has tested positive. A “pool” is a collection of 50 mosquitoes. This is a confirmation that the WNV threat is in the area and will persist for the remainder of the summer. To date, no human cases of WNV have been reported in Kent or Portage County.
In response to the confirmed positive pools, KCHD will treat the affected areas. Lab tests confirmed the positive pools from early August at Jesse Smith Park and Kramer Field.
Health officials are reminding residents that mosquitoes breed in standing water. Please follow the tips listed below to help reduce the mosquito population:
- Install or repair window and door screens so mosquitoes cannot get indoors.
- Keep gutters clean and free of standing water.
- Empty water at least twice a week from flower pots, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, buckets, barrels, and cans.
- Remove discarded tires and other items that could collect water.
- Be sure to check containers or trash in places that may be hard to see and can potentially hold water, such as under bushes or under your deck.
Tips to avoid mosquito bites include:
- Use an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil, lemon eucalyptus, or other EPA-approved active ingredients on skin and/or clothing.
- Avoid being outside at dawn and dusk. If you cannot avoid those times, use an insect repellant according to the label directions.
- Avoid shaded and wooded areas where mosquitoes may be present.
- Cover your skin when outdoors. Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes.
