42-year-old man dies after shooting on city’s East side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man has died after being shot in the neck at while sitting on a porch with five other people on the city’s East side, and now a homicide investigation is underway, Cleveland Police say.
Officers responded to the 3330 block of East 112th Street for a man shot. When officers arrived, they administered lifesaving measures to the victim who suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. EMS arrived and took the victim to University Hospital where he later died.
Police said preliminary information indicates that the victim was sitting on the porch with five other people when an SUV traveled past the house and shots were fired from the vehicle. The vehicle then drove off. No one else on the porch was injured.
Detectives continue to investigate.
