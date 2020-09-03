Aerial enforcement begins on Route 8 and around Ohio as work zone crashes increase

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Volume on Ohio’s roadways went significantly down earlier this year, but that didn’t result in fewer crashes in Ohio’s work zones, with 2300 crashes and 12 deaths already this year, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“We’ve seen crashes continue to go up,” Matt Bruning, an ODOT employee, said. “The number that sticks in my mind is 162, and 162 are the number of ODOT employees who lost their lives in the line of duty.”
As a result, ODOT and the Ohio Highway Patrol will use aerial monitoring to police twelve work zones in Ohio.
These including Route 8 between Route 303 and Steels Corner Road in Summit County, as both are stretches of road too tight for troopers in cruisers to monitor and with no shoulder to pull over drivers.
“We’re up above last year’s numbers and workplace crashes continue to increase,” said Bruning, “So we looked at the Highway Patrol and said what can we do together to make our roads safer and this is what we came up with.”
ODOT said five of their contractors have already lost their lives this year, accidents blamed on speed and distracting driving.
“The only thing that our men and women ask is that you pay attention to them and you keep them safe,” said Bruning. “And I don’t think that’s an unreasonable request.”
Fines vary depending on the jurisdiction but many cities add an additional fine for distracting driving and most double fines for violations in work zones.
