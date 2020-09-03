Arrest warrant issued for Summit County road rage shooter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff deputies are looking for a 28-year-old man they said fired several shots during a road rage incident.
According to deputies, Joseph Mitchner assaulted a 27-year-old woman in the parking lot of Pick’s on Portage Lakes Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Deputies said Mitchner then fled the parking lot in his SUV and almost struck a Ford Escape on Portage Lakes Drive.
Mitchner honked at the driver and fired at least two rounds from a handgun at the Ford Escape, said deputies.
No bullets struck the vehicle or the two occupants, said deputies.
Mitchner is now wanted for three counts of felonious assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County Sheriff deputies at 330-643-2181.
