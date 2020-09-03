Bedford police looking for additional victims of sex crimes suspect

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man is arrested for molesting and taking lewd pictures and videos of an 11-year-old girl, police said.
Deputy Chief Rick Suts said David Marek, of Bedford, is charged with gross sexual imposition and voyeurism.
Niagra Regional Police in Canada called Bedford police on Aug. 24, after one of their residents received a computer message from the victim, saying she needed police at her house because of ongoing abuse.
Bedford officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Regina Drive and began their investigation.
Officers said the victim, a family member of Marek, had been abused from Aug. 2019 through Feb. 2020.
According to police, Marek molested the young girl and had also been videotaping her in the bathroom and taking pictures.
On Aug. 31, Marek was arrested at his work place, Metro Lexus on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.
Police added Marek admitted to the crimes during his interview.
Marek is being held on a $1 million bond and his case has now been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Suts said they are now trying to determine if there are any additional victims.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.