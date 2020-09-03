Caught red handed with red meat: Man attempts to steal steak from Acme in Green

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man is in jail after trying to steal four steaks from Acme and fighting three loss-prevention employees while trying to flee.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Bell, of Cuyahoga Falls, robbed the Acme in Green in the early afternoon on Aug. 26.
They said he fled from the parking lot after the incident.
Sheriff’s officers posted Bell’s image on social media and contacted other agencies in an attempt to find Bell.
Bell was involved in a North Canton police traffic stop Thursday morning just after midnight.
The department contacted Summit County Sheriff’s Office after discovering they had the Acme robbery suspect pulled over.
Bell was charged with robbery and taken to Summit County Jail.
