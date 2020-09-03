Cleveland police chief questioned about recent uptick in violent crimes across the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The chief of the Cleveland Division of Police provided an update regarding what is being done to curb a recent increase in violent crimes occurring throughout the city, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Calvin Williams joined Cleveland City Council’s Safety Committee for a virtual meeting on Thursday morning.
The Safety Committee also received a briefing from Department of Public Safety officials on the city’s hiring processes and practices for police, fire, and EMS employees.
The heads from the three major public safety divisions all said efforts are being made to increase diversity among emergency responders.
