Former CMSD, Tri-C dance teacher indicted on 74 felony counts including rape, kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former dance instructor accused of sexually abusing more than a half-dozen of his former students has been indicted by a grand jury.
Terence Greene, 54, of Garfield Heights, was indicted Thursday on 74 felony counts, including multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and kidnapping.
Greene is also charged with six counts of felonious assault because he “knowingly” engaged in sexual conduct with the alleged victims after he “tested positive as a carrier of a virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.”
The charges against Greene carry dozens of sexual motivation and sexually violent predator specifications, which increase sentencing penalties in Ohio.
He faces life in prison if convicted.
At least nine former students of Greene’s, identified only as John Does, are listed as victims in the indictment.
Investigators say the alleged sexual abuse occurred between August 1998 and October 2019 while Greene taught dance at the Cleveland School of the Arts and Cuyahoga Community College’s Dance Academy.
An arrest warrant was issued on July 24 after a former high school student told police Greene preformed oral sex on him in a dressing room at theSchool of the Arts in 2008, where Greene taught dance for more than decade.
Cleveland Police say multiple other former students of Greene’s came forward with other “extremely similar” incidents they say happened to them.
According to the indictment, alleged incidents of sexual abuse also occurred at Greene’s home and on school trips to Washington D.C. and Cincinnati.
Greene was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Brighton, New York, just outside of Rochester, on August 3.
He was extradited to Ohio and held in the Cuyahoga County Jail until he was released on bond last week.
19 Investigates has uncovered multiple complaints against Greene, ranging from sexual misconduct to rape, over the last 20 years.
Records show he was indicted on four felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2003 after 14-year-old boy told police he had multiple sexual encounters with Greene.
The boy was a student of Greene’s at the School of the Arts.
Greene pleaded not guilty and was acquitted following a bench trial in 2004.
He continued to teach dance at the School of the Arts until more allegations of sexual abuse arose in 2014.
Greene resigned from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District after his contract was terminated.
In 2015, he was hired to teach children again through Cuyahoga Community College’s Dance Academy.
Records show Greene abruptly resigned from Tri-C in January 2020 after new allegations were made by a high school senior, who told police he was sexually assaulted by Greene after dance practice last fall.
