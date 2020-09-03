Grand jury indicts family member for murder of Ohio prison doctor at Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 28-year-old family member for the murder of an 80-year-old doctor, found dead outside his Lakewood home last month.
Domonique Moore was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and offenses against a human corpse.
Police said Moore is the husband of Dr. Craig Cullen-Terzano’s granddaughter and they all lived together in a home in the 14600 block of Clifton Blvd.
Police were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 for a welfare check.
When officers arrived, they found the doctor’s body lying in front of the home.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Cullen-Terzano died of multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Moore was taken into custody after a five hour standoff.
Cullen-Terzano worked for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
DeWine said Cullen-Terzano drove to the correction reception center in Orient every day.
Statement from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction:
Doctor Craig E. Cullen (80) of Lakewood OH, a graduate of Harvard and UCLA, a retired Lieutenant Colonel for the US Army and a 10-year employee for the ODRC was described by his peers as, “a dedicated Doctor with a big heart that never had anything bad to say about anyone.” If you personally knew Doctor Cullen you had a Dad, a Grandfather, and a Friend. Doctor Cullen was an educator and loved sharing his skill set with those who worked around him. Doctor Cullen truly believed in the rehabilitation process. Doctor Cullen will truly be missed and his memories will forever live on.
Police have not released a motive for the murder.
Moore will be arraigned on Sept. 4.
