Grand jury indicts family member for murder of Ohio prison doctor at Lakewood home

Doctor Craig E. Cullen (80) of Lakewood OH, a graduate of Harvard and UCLA, a retired Lieutenant Colonel for the US Army and a 10-year employee for the ODRC was described by his peers as, “a dedicated Doctor with a big heart that never had anything bad to say about anyone.” If you personally knew Doctor Cullen you had a Dad, a Grandfather, and a Friend. Doctor Cullen was an educator and loved sharing his skill set with those who worked around him. Doctor Cullen truly believed in the rehabilitation process. Doctor Cullen will truly be missed and his memories will forever live on.