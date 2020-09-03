High-speed chase on I-77 ends in crash, arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Cleveland man is in police custody after refusing to stop for police Thursday morning and traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour during a chase.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Kery A. Nash was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on I-77 when he failed to pull over for a traffic stop.
Police said Nash tried to exit onto Pleasant Valley Rd. but was unable to make the turn.
He crashed into a guardrail but was able to exit his car on his own, police said.
EMS offered to take Nash to the hospital, but he refused, Sgt. Ray Santiago said in an email.
Police said Nash did not appear to be seriously injured after the accident.
Nash was arrested on charges of fleeing, operating a vehicle intoxicated, reckless operation and not having a driver’s license.
