19 Job Alert: Virtual Career Fair for veterans, their families

OHIO (WOIO) - Did you serve in the military but struggle to find a job? The Disabled American Veterans Charity and Recruit Military want to help.
The two groups have put together a Virtual Career Fair for veterans, their spouses and dependents.
It will take place from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Register here.
This is a free event.
Nearly 1,300 exhibitors have searched for employees in the 36 virtual veteran careers Recruit Military has planned throughout the years.
40,000 military candidates have participated.
