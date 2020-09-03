Keeping youth safe: Lorain community and city leaders form action plan

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - About 50 people gathered at the St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Lorain to address the senseless violence that killed a 14-year-old.
Teenager Denzell Williams was shot while on the basketball court at Oakwood Park. The shooting happened back on August 23rd.
Police and paramedics rendered medical assistance at the scene, and then the 14-year-old was transported to the hospital where he died.
As the community continues to mourn his death they came together along with Lorain City leaders to come up with an Action Plan to make sure another child or young person doesn’t die to gun violence.
Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told concerned citizens about what is already in place to made young people feel safer at local parks, “We just reconstituted our Street Crimes Unit so our parks and our city are a safer place. We also are getting those cameras at Oakwood Park and Central Park. My hope is to coordinate WiFi with those cameras.”
Rachel Workman helped organized a bike run and balloon launch over the weekend that raised the money.
Workman said, “The biggest concern we have to do this now. There’s kids dying everywhere in Cleveland, and if we don’t take control of our community it’s not going to work.”
“We have a goal,” Councilman Rey Carrion said. “We have a mission to get something moving quickly.”
Councilman Carrion is at the forefront of the action plan.
He said, “So with these ideas this will tell us what the community wants, what’s important to them. So we can allocate our resources.”
12-year-old William Morris, who was rescued from a drug addicted parent, said, children don’t need expensive recreation centers, they need adults to be there.
“They could use school gyms so the kids have something to do. Have them set up in a small area to give out food, book bags, supplies stuff that kids need,” Morris said.
Each suggestion given by the community was put on a wall and each person placed colored dots with their age category to determine what they believe is most important.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to change and reverse the tide here in the community,” Councilman Carrion said.
Some of the most popular ideas included a Safe House for young people, transportation for youth to get to and from a recreation center, recreational events and mentoring in the classrooms.
The Mayor and Councilman said they would like to see more youth attend the next meeting, so they can learn more about what they need.
Councilman Carrion said it is clear recreation centers and buildings are not as important for the youth as mentors and programs to serve their needs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.