Man police call ’Moronic Macer’ wanted for pepper-spraying Boston Heights Costco manager who had him escorted out of store for not wearing mask

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford Police need help identifying the man they call the “Moronic Macer” who pepper-sprayed the woman managing the store he was escorted out of for allegedly not wearing a mask, according to BPD.
BPD called the allegations an “absolutely ridiculous response and very dangerous thing to do,” and shared the incident on Facebook on behalf of Boston Heights Police.
Police said the man dressed in all black wearing cargo-style tactical pants and tactical boots went into the Boston Heights Costco around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday and refused to put a mask on.
Management confronted the man and escorted him out of the store, according to police.
Police said the man turned around, pepper-sprayed the manager in the face, then drove off in a white Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight attached and a dark license plate cover that obstructed the registration.
The manager said the man had the can of pepper spray in his hand the entire time he was in the store and felt he was there to do harm to someone on purpose, according to the police report.
Call Chief McArdle at (330) 653-5911 if you can identify him.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.