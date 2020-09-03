1 new death and 24 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported on Thursday that there is one new death in the city, which brings the total cumulative deaths to 148 citywide.
Health officials said the new fatality reported was a woman in her 70s.
There are 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,061 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 50 new deaths and an additional 1,345 COVID-19 cases within the state over the last 24 hours.
As of today, there are 120,471 confirmed cases and 3,939 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are more than 6.13 million confirmed cases and 186,392 fatalities in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
