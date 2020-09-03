Northeast Ohio weather: Fall preview tonight and Friday, heating up for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It turned out to be a beautiful day, didn’t it?
Tonight will also be quite nice with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s by morning.
We do have a cold front passing through tonight, which will do two things for us.
1.) Bring us a nice push of cooler, drier air for tomorrow
2.) Bring us a few passing showers overnight, mainly between 9:00 PM and 2:00 PM.
Rain will move out quickly, and tomorrow will be absolutely beautiful.
Highs will only top out in the low 70s.
The 80s will return this weekend.
