Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s this afternoon and humid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have one more warm and humid day then a cold front tracks through tonight. Some moisture coming in from the south this morning. I have a few showers in the forecast this morning for areas south of Cleveland. The rain will be light. It’s a mostly cloudy sky for the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with a south to southwest wind. There is a small chance of a pop up shower or storm with this cold front tonight east of Cleveland, otherwise it will be a dry night. A much cooler air mass builds in by tomorrow morning. We will fall to around 60 degrees tonight.