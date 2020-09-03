Ohio governor issues new order defining how parents, schools will report COVID-19 infections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on Thursday that outlines how parents and schools should report coronavirus infections during the academic year.
Effective September 8, parents and guardians of a student who tests positive for COVID-19 must notify the school district within 24 hours of receiving the diagnosis.
“We understand there is a balance between privacy and transparency,” the governor said. “Again, we do not intend for protected health information to be released in our effort to provide information to Ohioans so they can make the right decisions for their family.”
In addition to notifying other parents and guardians of students, the school will be responsible for relaying the information to local medical officials so that data can eventually reach the state’s health department.
To assist with supplies during the school year, approximately 4 million masks donated from FEMA will be distributed to Ohio educational facilities, the governor said.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,226 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 127,112 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
