Ohioans urged to monitor deer for disease that can diminish animal’s population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to report any sick of dead deer to the Division of Wildlife so the animal can be monitored for a disease that impacts herds.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, is a common disease that occurs within deer each year in the late summer and fall.
The virus, which is transmitted to deer through bites from midges, can kill deer within 36 hours of the onset of symptoms.
Symptoms include lethargy, a hanging head, loss of fear of humans, swelling of body parts, difficulty breathing, and excess salivation.
Deer with EHD are typically found near bodies of water because of a fever and dehydration.
The ODNR says there is little that can be done to protect deer from EHD, resulting in high deer mortality in the area.
EHD is not infectious to people and cannot spread from animal-to-animal.
Sighting of sick or dead deer can be reported to Ohio wildlife officers or the Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.