50 new deaths, an additional 1,345 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thurday, the Department of Health said 4,226 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 127,112 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to speak on Thursday afternoon where he will provide the latest COVID-19 information during a regularly-scheduled briefing.
An additional 6,641 cases and 287 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,663 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 3,003 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
