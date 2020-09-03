50 new deaths, an additional 1,345 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

50 new deaths, an additional 1,345 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours
COVID-19 test (Source: WMC)
By Chris Anderson | September 3, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 1:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thurday, the Department of Health said 4,226 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 127,112 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to speak on Thursday afternoon where he will provide the latest COVID-19 information during a regularly-scheduled briefing.

Ohio’s COVID-19 threat level map updated during briefing with Gov. DeWine

An additional 6,641 cases and 287 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 13,663 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 3,003 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Will you get a COVID-19 immunization if proven safe and effective?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.