54 people charged with federal crimes in Cleveland since Operation Legend started

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 54 people have been charged with federal crimes since Operation Legend was expanded to Cleveland on July 29, Department of Justice officials said.
This includes:
- 39 people charged with narcotics related offenses
- 13 people charged with firearms related offenses
- 2 defendants charged with other violent crimes
“Operation Legend has had a strong start in the city of Cleveland and we hope to build upon this early success,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This initiative has already seen more than 50 defendants charged with federal crimes and has removed numerous firearms and drugs off our streets. This success is due to the strong partnership that we have here in Cleveland between city, state and federal law enforcement.”
Operation Legend is a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement officials to combat violent crime.
On July 29, Department of Justice officials sent more than 25 investigators from the FBI, DEA and ATF to Cleveland.
Besides Cleveland, Operation Legend is also operating in Albuquerque, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Memphis, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
Since Operation Legend began on July 8, federal officials said there have been more than 2,000 arrests and 544 firearms seized nationwide.
