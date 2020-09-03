Q&A with Cleveland schools’ CEO about technology and training challenges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is following up with Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s CEO as the first day approaches.
After weeks of training for the new school year, CMSD CEO Eric Gordon says his teachers are more than prepared.
The district will start the school year off September 9, with the first nine weeks of remote learning.
To answer questions from parents and put them at ease, CMSD also created a video library last month.
At noon on Thursday, 19 News anchor Erin Logan interviewed Gordon:
Some of the questions will include:
- For those teachers who are not well versed with technology, how are they feeling now after extensive training?
- CMSD has a tool to check and see if kids are engaged from home. Can you explain that?
- How will you reach those kids who don’t have the parental support at home to help with online learning?
- Did you have enough equipment to provide all kids with what they need?
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.