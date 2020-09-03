Shoplifter wanted for stealing from several Target stores, Streetsboro police say

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released surveillance pictures Thursday of a man wanted for stealing from several Target stores around the Streetsboro area.
Investigators said in one theft he stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise.
Police also said he has distinctive sleeve tattoos on both right and left arms, extending down to the backs of his hands.
Police added he left one of the stores in this maroon vehicle.
If anyone has information, please call Streetsboro police at 330-626-4976 or e-mail them at info@streetsboropolice.com
